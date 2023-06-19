More sunshine expected each afternoon as we start the week

Happy Monday, Central Coast!

What a beautiful weekend we had across the Central Coast the past few days as we got a well deserved break from the "June Gloom" that As we kick off this week

Some morning cloud cover, is expected this morning but it will clear out quickly.

The low clouds have been stubborn to burn off toward the coast today, and earlier this afternoon they continued to linger over the beaches and some of the coastal valleys.

Expect low clouds and fog to be present during the night and morning hours over the beaches and coastal valleys through much of this week, otherwise, skies will be mostly clear.

A broad upper-level trough of low pressure will continue making its way through the west coast tonight and move across the region through Wednesday. This will keep conditions moderately cool for now.

Temperatures will stay cool overnight this week.

Have a great day Central Coast!