More warm temps ahead

The Central Coast is experiencing a remarkable stretch of warm and sunny weather this week, with temperatures above normal for this time of year. This pleasant weather pattern is due to many factors, including high-pressure ridging aloft, weak offshore winds, and an absence of significant storm systems.

Today's Conditions

After a morning of patchy low clouds and fog in some coastal areas, skies have cleared to reveal abundant sunshine across the region. Breezy west to northwest winds have prevailed today, contributing to the dry conditions. Temperatures have climbed significantly above normal, especially in inland areas.

Why So Warm?

This unseasonably warm weather can be attributed to a strong ridge of high pressure parked over the eastern Pacific. This ridge is deflecting storm systems away from the Central Coast and promoting sinking air, which inhibits cloud formation and leads to warmer temperatures. Additionally, weak offshore winds are further contributing to the dry and warm conditions.

Outlook for the Week

The warm and sunny weather is expected to persist throughout the week, with mostly clear skies and periods of gusty northerly winds. Some coastal and inland valleys may experience night and morning low clouds, but these should clear by afternoon.

The only feature of note is that later Wednesday decaying cold front slides thru the area. This will bring marine clouds back to the coast and also produce some interior low clouds in the night and morning hours. Thursday's temps should dip as a result, but not dramatically.

Weekend Warm-Up

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the weekend, peaking on Sunday and Monday with highs 8 to 12 degrees above normal. The warmest inland coastal areas and valleys could see highs in the mid-70s . This is because a new ridge of high pressure develops behind the weak trough/front passage on Wednesday.

Extended Outlook

Dry conditions are expected to continue through the extended forecast period, with no significant chance of rain in sight.

