Morning clouds and warmer temperatures midweek

It's Wednesday, Central Coast. We're in good shape with warmer temperatures compared to yesterday.

Despite the slight warm-up in our area, the temps are a little below normal for this time of the year, and we'll see lingering patchy cloud cover through the day.

We'll be seeing strong sundowner winds along our southcoast this evening. No wind advisories are currently in place, but please remember to be cautious, especially when driving a larger vehicle.

Something fun about today is that it's the first day of a new California Water Year! Our meteorologist, Vivian Rennie put together an article with all the details! Take a look here!

Here's a look at our 7-day forecast:

Have a great day, Central Coast!