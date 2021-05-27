Watch
Morning clouds continue Thursday ahead of a sunny afternoon

Amy Joseph
Posted at 5:05 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 08:05:56-04

Clouds and fog continue to blanket the central coast Thursday morning as onshore flow persists. The overhead clouds will mix out through the morning making for a mostly sunny afternoon across the central coast.

Daytime highs will be pretty consistent with Wednesday's forecast as peak temperatures over the coastal valleys will range from the mid-60s to low low 70s, mid-70s to mid-80s for the inland valleys, and upper 50s to upper 60s along the coast.

Northwesterly winds will continue to be a factor and could reach 25 miles per hour at their peak Thursday. The south coast region will once again be put under a wind advisory Thursday night starting at 6 o'clock as 45 mph northwesterly winds are expected, mainly west of Refugio.

The forecast will stay consistent through the weekend ahead of a warm start to the week next week as high pressure starts to rebuild over the west.

