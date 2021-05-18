Watch
Morning clouds continue Tuesday ahead of a gusty afternoon

Ted Fletcher
Posted at 5:17 AM, May 18, 2021
It will be another partly cloudy morning for the central coast Tuesday. At times, the cloudy conditions could result in areas of mist and drizzle before afternoon clearing takes place.

By the afternoon, northwesterly winds will begin to strengthen, which will result in mostly clear skies across the area. Wind speeds are expected to peak from 25-35 miles per hour across the area, from the coast to the inland valley communities. As a result, a wind advisory has been issued for the central coast from northern Santa Barbara County to northern San Luis Obispo County as wind speeds are expected to reach 40 mph.

The south coast region will also be under a high wind warning through Wednesday morning as wind gusts could reach 60 mph from the coast to the mountains.

As for peak temperatures, expect daytime highs to range from the mid to upper 60s along the coast, upper 60s to low 70s over the coastal valleys, and the upper 70s to mid-80s over the interior valleys.

