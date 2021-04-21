Morning drizzle, mist likely through morning commute

The central coast will continue to experience overcast sky conditions and cooler daytime highs Wednesday. Deepening marine layer and increased onshore flow will bring areas of drizzle and mist throughout the morning drive.

By the afternoon, gradual clear is expected to take place over the inland valleys but not every city will see sunshine. It's likely that most coastal areas in San Luis Obispo County will have overcast skies throughout much of the day. Temperatures are also going to be slightly cooler, too. Along the coastline, temperatures are expected to struggle to surpass the low 60s Wednesday. Over the coastal valleys, daytime highs will also remain cool and range from the low to mid-60s, while inland valleys will stay between the mid to upper 60s.

Wind speeds will be tapering off as well, as northwesterly winds will peak from 15-20 miles per hour.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, daytime highs will start to trend up Thursday and more clearing is expected by Friday and Saturday. Weather models are still showing a chance of rain Sunday night through Monday morning.