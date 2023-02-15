Most frosty lows into Thursday but extended forecast has some mild temps developing

After yesterday's very cool and windy system winds quickly turned offshore overnight into the morning and produced some cold morning lows Wednesday. A duplicate night is expected tonight with frost advisories in place for the Central Coast coastal valleys and Southcoast. Inland lows will be even colder in the upper 20s for most but no advisories are in place there as freezing conditions this time of year is not out of the ordinary.

A ridge of high pressure is over the area today and part of Thursday before a positively tilted upper-level trough carves out a position just off the coast.

The positive tilt will keep a low-pressure center too far away Friday thru the weekend which will allow mild temps in the mid-60s to continue. Most of the extended forecast stays mild until the end of the 7-day when a cool blast arrives pushing temps back down into the 50s.

The 8-14 day forecast still features cooler than average highs with showery systems likely. It is looking more likely that the end of February and the beginning of March will be cold (potentially very cold) and active.