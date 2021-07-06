Mostly clear and mild conditions expected along the coast Tuesday

High pressure is going to impact weather conditions across the central coast this week. While the high-pressure system is centered near the four corners Tuesday, daytime highs across the interiors could reach the upper 90s while conditions stay mostly clear and mild along the coastline.

Patchy morning fog has once again developed over the coastal valleys and beaches Tuesday morning, which will be followed by gradual clearing through late morning. Daytime highs along the coast will vary from the mid-60s to the mid-70s with breezy northwesterly winds that could reach 25 miles per hour at their peak. As for the coastal valleys, wind speed and direction will be similar to the coast but daytime highs are expected to range from the low to upper 70s.

The inland valley communities will have daytime highs from the low 80s to the upper 90s with more heat on the way through the end of the week. It's possible that some inland valley communities could reach triple-digits by Friday, which could prompt an excessive heat warning. By Tuesday night, gusty conditions will likely develop over the inland valley communities in San Luis Obispo County and wind speeds could reach 30 mph.