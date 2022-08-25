Mostly clear evening

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County skies will be clear early then low clouds and fog will move in later in the evening. Fog will be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day. Fog will be locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. High temperatures will be in the 60s. West winds will be around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect clear early then low clouds and fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. West winds will be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect mostly clear skies with patchy low clouds and fog in some areas. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. High temperatures will be in the 70s. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night expect mostly clear skies except for patchy low clouds and fog in some areas. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds are expected be be 15 to 25 mph.