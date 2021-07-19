Mostly clear skies and seasonal temperatures in store for the start of the week

After an eventful weekend forecast, the central coast will return to seasonal conditions and temperatures. A red flag warning that was set to expire by 10 a.m. Monday was canceled just before 4 a.m. as thunderstorm activity across the central coast mountains has diminished, lowering the chance for dry lightning.

High pressure is going to develop over the southwest region of the state, and as that happens, southwest flow will strengthen and the threat of monsoonal moisture will be eliminated.

Daytime highs across the inland valleys are set to be fairly seasonal as another week begins. Peak temperatures will range from the low to upper 90s with the hottest temperatures across the deep interior valleys. Temperatures across the coastal valley communities will vary Monday as daytime highs will stay between the low 70s to low 80s with warmer conditions across San Luis Obispo. After a cloudy start in the morning, skies will clear by the early afternoon. The coastal region will start off foggy Monday morning, which will be followed by gradual clearing through the morning. Daytime highs along the coast will stay seasonal and range from the low to upper 60s.

As northwesterly flow continues to strengthen through the week, more and more clearing will take place along the coast. Additionally, gusty sundowner winds are expected to develop as early as Tuesday over the south coast region, which will aid in the development of warmer daytime highs.