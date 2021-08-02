Mostly clear skies in store for Monday ahead of a mid-week warmup

Clouds are having difficulty forming over the central coast Monday morning due to the absence of an eddy and weak onshore flow. If anything, there will be some cloud cover over the western portion of the Santa Barbara coastal region.

Looking ahead to the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear across the coastal and inland valley as some stratus could develop along the coast.

Daytime highs will vary with more comfortable temperatures along the coast and warmer conditions over the inland valleys. For the beaches, peak temperatures will range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s. As for the coastal valleys, daytime highs will stay between the mid-70s to the low 80s, which means some cities could have temperatures above average, but only by a few degrees. Over the interior valleys is where daytime highs will be heating up through the week. For Monday, daytime highs will stay between the low 90s and low 100s, but as the week develops, peak temperatures could increase by about five degrees and bring most inland valleys to or just below triple-digits. The increase in temperatures will be due to a dry air mass over the interior of the state and weak onshore flow.

The south coast region will also be under a wind advisory starting at 6 p.m. Monday through 3 a.m. Tuesday as gusty north to northwesterly winds up to 45 miles per hour could develop.