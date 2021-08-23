Mostly cloudy skies through the morning commute followed by warmer daytime highs

Weaker onshore flow and high pressure will work together to bring warmer conditions through the end of the week.

Ahead of the afternoon, morning conditions will be mostly cloudy from the coast to the coastal valleys with patchy cloud cover across the interiors.

Happy Monday! We have a cloudy start to the morning with a mostly clear afternoon. Join me on Daybreak until 7 a.m. for more details on your forecast! #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/NDP42GJAG7 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 23, 2021

Before temperatures start to warm up, a trough of low pressure will linger through about mid-week. The trough will keep temperatures slightly cooler, particularly over the coastal and inland valley communities. By the end of the week, high pressure will replace the trough and daytime highs will start to increase over the interiors. The temperatures across the interiors will stay fairly mild and will struggle to reach triple-digits heading into the weekend.

Daytime highs at the coast will range from the 60s to the low 70s with mostly clear afternoon skies and wind speeds up to 15 miles per hour. The coastal valleys will range from the 60s and 70s with mostly clear skies, while the interior valleys will stay close to the low to mid-80s.

Due to westerly and northwesterly winds, skies will be mostly clear Monday and haze and smoke will be limited.