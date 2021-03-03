Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a chance of rain over the south coast

A low-pressure system that is making its way over Southern California could have a slight impact on the south coast region Wednesday afternoon. While most of the rain associated with the low will bring light precipitation to Los Angeles County, it's possible that Santa Barbara County, particularly the southern region, could see as much as 0.10'' of rain after 11 a.m. The GFS high-resolution model is showing light rain as early as 2:00 p.m. for the south coast. If this low moves in a more northward direction Wednesday, it is possible that other cities like Lompoc and the Santa Ynez valley could also receive a little bit of rain as well.

As for the rest of the central coast, expect cloudy and cool conditions Wednesday as daytime highs taper off to near seasonal averages.

Along the coast and across inland valleys, daytime highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s. Coastal valleys will be slightly warmer with temperatures from the low to mid-60s.

Winds will be shifting out of the northwest, ranging from five to 20 miles per hour at their peak. As another low pressure from the north approaches the central coast early Saturday, light rain will be coupled with gusty west to northwesterly winds which could prompt advisories over Santa Barbara County.