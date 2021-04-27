Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures Tuesday

The central coast can expect mostly clear skies by Tuesday afternoon. Daytime highs are still going to be slightly cooler across certain regions. The coastal valley areas are going to stay close to the low 60s, and there will still be daytime highs from the upper-50s to mid-60s along the coast. Expect slightly warmer daytime highs across the interiors with temperatures that could reach the upper 60s. One exception to these conditions will be the south coast, where temperatures could reach the low 70s.

For the most part, the northerly flow will peak at 20 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon. However, some coastal cities, like Pismo Beach, could experience some gusty wind conditions up to 25 mph.

Sky conditions will be partly cloudy throughout the morning drive, but by the afternoon, skies should be mostly clear with the exception of some patchy cloud development across the interiors.

By Wednesday, high pressure will start to build and so will daytime highs. Expect most valley locations to reach at least the 70s Wednesday before trending up to the 80s and 90s by Thursday. Along the coast, temperatures will be closer to the mid to upper 70s.