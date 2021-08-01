Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday, fire risk increases by the end of the weekend

Fair weather is expected this weekend into next with mostly clear skies.

The marine layer will return in the evening and morning hours at the coast, but it looks to burn off mid-day.

High-pressure shifts to the east of us and a low-pressure trough will lift bringing some dry air for foothills and mountains Sunday. This will drop relative humidity to single digits, increasing fire danger.

Combined with the dry air, sundowner winds are projected for Santa Barbara County starting Monday and becoming stronger Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will have to watch this as it gets closer.

Temperatures will increase a few degrees each day peaking for the interior valleys on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime highs at the beach look to reach mid to upper 60's, coastal valleys will see temps in the mid to upper 70's and mid 90's for the interior valleys.