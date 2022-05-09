Mother nature not cooperating for Mother's Day, winds persist

Another day of winds rocked the Central Coast, gusting the fastest near Goleta on the South Coast. Wind Advisories and Warnings are still in place for much of the forecast area.

The High wind warning still in place for the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, until 3 AM Monday. Northwest winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected.

The Wind Advisory for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range is in place until 3 AM PDT Monday, but will drop for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast at 9 PM this evening.

Advisories may need to be extended seeing as though models are still showing intense winds through Tuesday night.

A fire broke out on the South Coast and the winds are not making things easier for fire fighters. Dew points and relative humidity are mild sitting around 45% relative humidity in that area, but as winds continue to whip across the area it will be an uphill battle for crews the next few days.

As for temperatures, things will stay cool for the majority of the week. We are running about 10-15 degrees below average through Wednesday before we start to see things take a turn back towards warmth.

Midweek a ridge of high pressure will take the place of the low pressure system that cools us down this week, and heat things right back up. The interiors will be flirting with triple digits by the next weekend. The beaches and coastal valleys also saw a nice warm-up into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

