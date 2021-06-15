Multiple warnings, watches in place as heat wave takes over the forecast

It's going to be another toasty day for the central coast, but Tuesday will really be the start of a multi-day stretch of a heat wave. The warmer temperatures are a result of a ridge of high pressure that is building and expanding over the desert southwest, which will bring daytime highs in the triple digits to the inland valleys at least Wednesday through Thursday.

For Tuesday, expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 90s across the inland valley communities as temperatures are expected to climb to the 80s and 90s across the coastal valleys. Both of these regions will likely break triple digits by Wednesday. That even includes cities like San Luis Obispo. For the coastal regions, expect temperatures to reach the 80s Tuesday with the likelihood of climbing to the 90s and possibly low 100s by Wednesday.

Wind Advisory

Red Flag Warning

For Tuesday morning, a wind advisory will remain in effect through 9 a.m. across the south coast region as winds could still gust up to 45 miles per hour. An excessive heat warning will remain in place over the south coast, mountains, and foothills through 9 p.m. Tuesday as temperatures could reach triple digits. A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday as these dry and gusty conditions remain in the forecast for the south coast region. As a reminder, if a fire breaks out over this time period, extreme fire weather behavior is possible.

Excessive Heat Warning

Excessive Heat Watch

For the rest of the central coast and San Luis Obispo County, an excessive heat watch will go into effect Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. This will cover the inland and coastal valleys and coastline of San Luis Obispo County as well as northern Santa Barbara County.