Near record-breaking highs today, heat advisory in place

Whether you headed to the coast or blasted the air conditioning indoors, we hope you found a good way to cope with the heat today! Paso Robles neared record-breaking highs today at 97 degrees (as of late afternoon)! San Luis Obispo was also toasty, nearing the 90s.

A heat advisory in many North County areas is still in place until tomorrow night. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids and limit outdoor activity.

In coastal valleys and beaches, temperatures are expected to cool down tomorrow. Those in the interior will have to bear another day of heat. Temperatures are expected to be up to 100 degrees.

If you're not a fan of the heat, you'll get a couple of days' break from it. On Monday, temperatures will drop back to mid to high 60s in most areas and cooler temperatures will remain throughout the week. Friday things will start to heat up again, just in time for the weekend.

Stay cool, Central Coast!