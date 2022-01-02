New year new forecast, Sunshine to start 2022

We are starting out the new year quiet and calm on the weather front.

Overnight lows and day-time highs are still going to be chilly for the extended forecast, but sun and clear skies will also prevail.

A system will be moving across the forecast area on Tuesday, but the moisture associated with it will be too far north to affect SLO and Santa Barbara counties.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50's and then break the low to mid 60's by mid week.

As for lows, the interior valleys will be below freezing Saturday night while the rest of the forecast area will be very close.

Things will stay dry for the extended forecast with the exception of possible light rain Friday.