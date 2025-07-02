Gusty winds around Madre Fire, afternoon warm temps, and 4th of July forecast

———4:45 p.m. Update ———

We're currently tracking the Madre Fire off Highway 166 between the Cuyama Valley and Santa Maria Valley.

Here's the extent of the Madre Fire as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Here is the current incident page of the Madre Fire from CALFIRE.

As far as winds, they are moving onshore Wednesday afternoon, but the gusts are expected to wind down as the night progresses.

Onshore flow will return on Thursday, and wind gusts are expected to reach up to 20mph around the 4 o'clock hour, which may not help our firefighters battle the fire.

———Original Article———

We’re expecting small day-to-day changes in temperatures with night through morning low clouds for the beaches and some coastal valleys through at least Saturday.

Daytime highs will generally be in the 70s near the coast, 80s for the coastal valleys, and 90s in the interior.

The interior will continue to be dry and breezy with elevated fire weather risk, with weak to moderate advisory-level winds.

Sundowner winds are likely returning in the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County on Friday.

Here’s a look at your KSBY 7-Day forecast! A slight warming trend will begin Sunday into Monday with temperatures returning to or just above normal as a strong ridge of high pressure will be building into the region from the east.

However, low clouds will return to communities closer to the coast by night to morning next week.

-Eddie