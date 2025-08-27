Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Night through morning, low clouds expected through Thursday

Here is a look at Morro Bay dealing with that stubborn marine layer.
Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday.

Onshore flow is bringing cooler air from the ocean and pushing marine layer clouds into some of our beaches and coastal valleys.

Daytime high temperatures on Wednesday are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees.

San Luis Obispo's visibility was quite low on Wednesday morning due to the marine layer clouds in the area.

Some communities will be seeing night-to-morning coastal clouds and generally pleasant conditions through Thursday.

By Thursday, Southern California is expected to see moisture moving into the region due to Tropical Storm Juliett. The main moisture and instability associated with the remnants will stick south of the Central Coast.

Friday will be quite sunny with a weak offshore flow from the north and east that will limit low clouds to the Central Coast. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are expected to warm up by 1 to 2 degrees, but daytime high temperatures will still end up near normal across the area.

There will be noticeable warming on Saturday, with a few additional degrees of warming on Sunday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday, Central Coast!

-Eddie

