No scary weather for your Halloween weekend

Nothing spooky about this Halloween forecast, besides cool temperatures and a small chance of rain in the northern parts of the forecast area.

Low clouds and fog will be a factor for the next couple days, deepening overnight but clearing decently Sunday.

Coastal Valleys will have a harder time burning off the fog as on shore flow persists through most of next week.

The pattern of clouds and fog will continue through Tuesday, with Monday being mostly cloudy.

A ridge is building Wednesday which will warm things up just slightly, there will be early morning clouds that will burn off quickly causing mainly clear skies until clouds roll back in for the evening.

The tail end of a system will move in Thursday bringing another small chance for rain to the northern portion of SLO County, while partly cloudy skies are expected elsewhere.

As the weekend rolls around the ridge builds again, pushing temperatures up closer to seasonal norms and changes flow more off shore.