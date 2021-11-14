November or July? Very warm across the board

A ridge of high pressure has been sitting on top of the forecast area for the past few days, keeping temperatures unseasonably warm.

A few spots across the region hit 90, while majority sat at least in the 80's.

The ridge will persist through the rest of the weekend, slowly breaking down as we start the week.

Monday and Tuesday will start the significant portion of the cool, with temperatures back in the mid 60's to lower 70's.

As the trough replaces the the ridge at the start of the week, flow will also turn majority on-shore.

That being said we will see mid to high level clouds return and fog will slowly deepen each day.

By mid week fog will be extensive throughout the forecast area, only seeing relief by Saturday.