October Heat: Are you ready for temps near 100 inland?

It's still a case of weather whiplash for the Central Coast has high-pressure builds in delivering a warm-up across the entire area. Interior valleys will see the warmest temperatures over the next several days with highs in the low 90s Wednesday and near 100° Thursday.

Coastal valleys will already warm to near 90° Wednesday and lower 90s on Thursday while beaches will hit the mid 70s warming to the low 80s Thursday.

And that forecast is just getting started warmer temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday.

Interior temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be very close to 100° in a few spots. Probably get there. Coastal valleys continue to be in the lower 90s Friday and a little cooler Saturday.

Beaches will continue to see temperatures in the 70s with a few scattered 80s to close the work week and begin the weekend

Will start to see temperatures fade a little on Sunday but just by a handful of degrees inside 10°. More significant cooling develops Monday and Tuesday as interior temperatures drop back in the 80s the coastal valleys the 70s and the beaches return into the 60s

The reason for the hot weather is a developing ridge of high pressure. This ridge of high pressure will reach its Apex on Friday and Saturday, but begin the weekend on Sunday night. Offshore wins will happen essentially every day of the forecast into the weekend.

Initially, these winds don't look particularly strong, but will be locally gusty Thursday through Saturday morning the offshore winds push out marine cloud cover, so a lot of sunshine can be expected even at beach communities,

The 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for continued warmer-than-average temperatures being likely, but also with the collapse of the ridge, the Pacific Northwest and northern California could get into some precipitation possibilities.