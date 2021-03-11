Off and on scattered shower activity expected to continue through early Thursday evening

There's still an opportunity for light, scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms across the central coast Thursday.

A rain cell just off the coast, about halfway between Santa Maria and Lompoc is expected to make way over northern Santa Barbara County around 11 a.m. The low-pressure system behind this storm could also bring thunderstorm potential to northern Santa Barbara County through early Thursday night. If thunderstorms do develop, then it's possible these areas could also experience hail, heavy rain, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Microclimate Forecast

Due to the off-and-on shower activity across the central coast, the rainfall amounts will vary. It's likely that the central coast could receive amounts from 0.25''-0.75''.

As for snow levels, they still remain at 3,000 feet which means the Santa Barbara County mountains could receive a light dusting through Thursday night.