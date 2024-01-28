Offshore flow and an upper ridge of high pressure will keep conditions warm through the weekend

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday. Hope you are enjoying the weekend so far. Here’s a quick look at some of the weather headlines taking place across the Central Coast. A high-pressure system has been influencing the warm conditions across the area and will likely last through Tuesday. By the mid-week, we are expecting to see a shift in the weather pattern as a cooling trend will drop temperatures, and bring along multiple storm systems with widespread rain and gusty winds to the region Wednesday night through Thursday. Let’s dive in!

Overall, conditions across the Central Coast have been cloudy with some sunshine in the forecast. We are expecting to see these clouds sticking with us this evening. However, they will slightly dissipate overnight. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies across the Central Coast with mostly sunny conditions taking place. Mostly clear conditions are expected on Monday.

The offshore surface flow and presence of an upper ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures on the warm side through the weekend.

However, we are expecting Sunday to be the warmest day with widespread highs in the 70s to low 80s across the beaches, and coastal and interior valleys.

A gradual cooling trend will take place Monday and Tuesday for most areas of the Central Coast as offshore flow weakens and onshore flow begins to re-establish.

There is a Wind Advisory in place for Ventura and Los Angeles counties due to Santa Ana winds bringing widespread gusts between 35 to 55 mph. Their wind advisory is expected to end by Sunday late afternoon at 4 pm. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties do not have an active wind advisory.

We are not experiencing any strong winds in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties this weekend. The offshore winds will be much weaker and more localized through Sunday. For Sunday through Tuesday, a typical diurnal trend is expected with weak offshore winds occurring during the night and morning hours followed by weak onshore winds moving throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Here’s a look at your 7-Day KSBY Microclimate Forecast! We are expecting to see a shift to a rather wet pattern by late next week. A decent storm will move through California late Wednesday through Friday morning with a moist, showery pattern persisting through Saturday.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines taking place across the Central Coast!

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!