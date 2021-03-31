Offshore flow and high pressure will bring daytime highs up to the 80s across the central coast Wednesday

The central coast will continue to heat up Wednesday as high pressure and offshore flow bring warmer temperatures to the region.

Throughout the morning commute, skies will be clear and winds will be mild to moderate. As of 4:15 a.m., wind speeds near the north coast were clocking in from 25-35 miles per hour. Winds will shift out of the northeast throughout the afternoon and taper off slightly and be close to 20 mph.

Temperatures will be above average for most, if not all, the area. Inland valley communities will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s, while coastal valleys will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s. The beaches will be warm as well with daytime highs expected to reach the mid-70s to low 80s.

I promise it's still spring! Thanks to high pressure and offshore flow, we are really heating up today as temperatures will definitely be above average. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/ldS3tTXC8b — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 31, 2021

For those with allergies, pollen levels will continue to be at a high-level Wednesday which may result in irritation for those who spend time outside.

Onshore flow is expected to make a return Thursday and bring cooler temperatures back to the forecast through the end of the weekend.