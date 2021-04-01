Offshore flow will bring continued warming ahead of a cooler weekend

Offshore flow is lingering across the region Thursday, which means the warmer daytime highs will continue for the central coast.

Expect temperatures along the coast to range from the mid-to-upper 70s, while coastal and inland valleys will likely have another 80-degree day.

One change in the forecast Thursday morning will be the return of mid-to-high level cloud cover. The clouds will mostly mix out by the afternoon, but there is a possibility they could linger towards the coast and over the valleys too.

Afternoon winds will primarily shift out of the northwest Thursday afternoon and be mild with wind speeds up to 10 miles per hour.

Onshore flow is set to gradually increase through the weekend, which means daytime highs will start to trend down. Most valley locations will make a return to the 60s and 70s through the start of next week with even cooler temperatures expected along the coast.