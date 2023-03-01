One last cold push before a warming and drying trend ends the week

Good afternoon everybody! We still saw some weird weather today!

Things look like they are mellowing out as we speak. The low pressure system affecting the Central Coast today will be gone by this evening.

Weak ridging will build in to the region Thursday through Saturday but another upper-level low will drop down off the coast of Washington

early Sunday and stay with us through next Wednesday.

There are still some snow showers possible in some mountain areas through tonight so a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains through this evening.

There is a wind advisory in place for the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Monica Mountains. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. This will be in place until 4PM Thursday.

There is also a wind advisory for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, in place until 7pm this evening.

For the same areas there is a frost advisory from 10PM tonight through 10PM Thursday. Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation.

Otherwise the rest of the week looks quiet and we might even get some slight warming.

By the weekend things could take a turn. There is about a 25% chance of rain in SLO and SBA Co on Sunday and Monday as the with a weak

weather system extends down the West Coast from the upper-level low off Washington.