One last push of moisture before clearing

Good morning, Central Coast!

There will still be several showers throughout the afternoon today before we see dry conditions return through the weekend.

We have the potential to pick up another tenth of an inch to half inch throughout the day.

The wind advisories have dropped but things will still be breezy throughout the afternoon before dying off this evening.

There is an areal food watch in place or the entire region through Wednesday evening at 5 PM, so the threat of some minor flooding is still possible through today.

There is also a winter storm warning still in place for the Santa Barbara County Mountains through 11 PM this evening. More snow and gusty winds up to 65 mph possible.

Starting Thursday some normalcy will return to the Central Coast, as showers end and a bit of sun returns.

Things will stay dry through Monday before a small chance for showers returns Tuesday. Modeling is showing that the rain chance looks weak so as it approaches we will update the strength of the storm.

In the meantime enjoy a dry weekend!