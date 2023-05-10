One more cool day before much warmer weather moves in for Mother's Day Weekend

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Wednesday!

As we start off the day there is significant marine layer and cloud cover across the region. At the beaches this will be mainly low cloud cover but in the interiors it will lead to limited visibility for the morning commute.

As expected Tuesday saw variable clouds and temps definitely cooled by onshore flow and on-and-off sunshine. There is a trough of low pressure slowly exiting the region. What that means for us, warm temps on the way.

This again will limit some sunshine on Wednesday and with continued onshore flow the temps will be very similar to Tuesday’s, perhaps just a few degrees higher.

After Wednesday more significant warming is likely as a ridge of high pressure pumps up. This will warm the interior most significantly but coastal areas will also see warmer temperatures.

70s and 80s return for the coastal valleys with interior temps warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Saturday. Temps may back off a little Sunday into next week but still, be more than 10 degrees (or more) warmer than they were today.

The 8-14 day is largely unchanged with models indicating the ridge being so amplified on week 2 of this forecast to allow return flow of monsoonal type moisture and energy into California. Some rain and scattered thunderstorms are possible in the deeper extended forecast. Most of the activity will be in higher elevations, but some drift off those locations into coastal valleys is possible and will have to be monitored when these dates get closer.

Have a great day!