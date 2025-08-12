Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One more hot day before temperatures cool significantly

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Tuesday!

Temperatures will still be on the warmer side this morning, with triple digits forecasted in a few of our interior communities. Beginning tomorrow though, temperatures will start to cool as a high pressure system moves out of our area and takes some of that heat with it. Here is a look at the 7 day forecast, and what that cool down will look like.

Temperatures today will be similar to what we saw yesterday, but a little cooler. Here's what you can expect in your community.

