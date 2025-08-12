One more hot day before temperatures cool significantly

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Tuesday!

Temperatures will still be on the warmer side this morning, with triple digits forecasted in a few of our interior communities. Beginning tomorrow though, temperatures will start to cool as a high pressure system moves out of our area and takes some of that heat with it. Here is a look at the 7 day forecast, and what that cool down will look like.

Temperatures today will be similar to what we saw yesterday, but a little cooler. Here's what you can expect in your community.