One more mild day in the interior valleys before a big heat up begins

Good Morning Central Coast!

The Central Coast is currently experiencing a deep marine layer. This means the vertical extent of marine cooled air is tall enough to bring cooler air into interior valleys. We are seeing some early dense fog in the interior valleys this morning and will continue to have persistent marine fog a the beaches through today.

At beaches, clouds continue to be stubborn or retreat just offshore. Coastal valleys have seen night and morning clouds with afternoon clearing. Beaches will remain in the 60s, coastal valleys in the 70s, with inland valleys in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Changes come quickly Thursday as a ridge of high-pressure backs in from the heat dome over the south-central U.S.

This will primarily increase inland temps but also start to squish down the vertical extent of cooler air. I still like night and morning marine clouds at beaches and coastal valleys and temps will rise there a little but not as dramatic as inland temps which could jump 15 degrees Thursday.

Once inland areas get hot the hot air stays in place thru Saturday with slow cooling Sunday into early next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!