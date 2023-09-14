Onshore flow is keeping temperatures cool with cloudy conditions across the Central Coast

Onshore flow is helping keep our temps on the cooler side. Wednesday dealt with those overnight foggy conditions and morning clouds, but we did get to enjoy some clearing in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the highs since midnight: 84 degrees for Paso Robles, 73 for Santa Barbara, 67 for Cambria, and 71 for Santa Maria.

The lows since midnight: 60 degrees for Santa Barbara, 49 for Paso Robles, 53 for Cambria and 56 for Santa Maria.

Foggy conditions will continue overnight leading to those morning clouds just like we have seen in the past couple of days.

We're seeing breezy conditions in the afternoon hours across the region with wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph. Models are showing another round of weak Sundowner winds along the Santa Ynez Mountains later tonight.

Our conditions will not change much in the next two days. The sun-cloud mix will continue with beaches in the mid 60s, coastal valleys in the mid 70s, and interiors in the mid 80s.

Our seven-day forecast is showing a minor dip in temperatures on Monday across the board.

In the meantime, mild temps will continue thanks to that onshore flow.