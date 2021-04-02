Onshore flow returns, bringing a foggy start to the weekend

After a warm couple of days, the central coast is starting to cool down Friday.

Onshore flow is making a comeback, which has allowed for the redevelopment of the morning marine layer along the coast. While there isn't a dense fog advisory in place, drivers should be prepared to drive through areas of fog that could decrease visibility. Be sure to have low beams on and to increase following distance.

Happy Good Friday! We're cooling down at the coast but staying warm across the inland valleys. Join me on Daybreak for your Easter weekend forecast! #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/CH0muaKpyR — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 2, 2021

Looking ahead to the afternoon, skies should be mostly clear. Temperatures are going to trend down to the 50s and 60s along the coast, bringing daytime highs back towards seasonal averages. Cities in the coastal valley areas will also cool down to the 60s and 70s, and despite the cool down, some cities will still have temperatures that are above average. The inland valleys will be mostly sunny and warm with daytime highs from the 70s.

As onshore trends continue through the weekend, so do the cooler temperatures. Saturday's daytime highs will be comparable to Friday's forecast, but by Easter Sunday, daytime highs will rebound slightly as onshore trends are expected to turn offshore.