Onshore flow will keep coastal conditions cool and mostly cloudy

Onshore flow will remain fairly strong Friday, which means the cloudy skies and cooler daytime highs will continue as the weekend kicks off. Expect similar sky conditions Saturday ahead of rain chances by Sunday.

Daytime highs will be close to the 50s and low 60s along the coast and coastal valley communities will range from the low to mid-60s. The slightly warmer conditions will be over the inland valley as daytime highs are expected to range from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

Weather models are showing that some of the gradual clearing is set to take place Friday afternoon, which will allow for some sunshine over the inland valley communities in San Luis Obispo County. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies for the coast and coastal valleys.

More changes are in the forecast for the end of the weekend as a cold front is set to swing over the region and bring rain along with it. Rain is expected to develop in northern San Luis Obispo County around 10 a.m. Sunday with continued shower activity through the start of the workweek Monday. Rainfall potential remains on the lighter side from 0.10'' to 0.33''.