Onshore flow will keep the coastline mild Thursday while the inland valleys continue to heat up

A warm air mass that is over the central part of the country will continue to bring the heat to the inland valleys across California. Meanwhile, as onshore flow continues, the central coast area beaches will continue to have overcast skies through at least late morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures across the interiors are expected to stay between the upper 80s and upper 90s with the possibility of some deeper inland valleys reaching triple-digits. Over the coastal valley communities, temperatures are going to be between the low to upper 70s with slightly cooler conditions over the Santa Maria valley. Overcast skies will continue along the coast Thursday as west and northwesterly winds continue to be mild. As the cloud cover takes its time to clear out Thursday, temperatures will stay between the low and upper 60s with warmer daytime highs towards San Simeon.

In other related news, an 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Alaska late Wednesday night. Multiple tsunami warnings and watches were issued as a result and as of 5 a.m. Thursday, those have since expired. However, looking ahead to the afternoon, the coastlines of British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, and California could still experience high tide and unusual currents.