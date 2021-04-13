Overcast skies and cool daytime highs in the forecast Tuesday

Another cool day is in store for the central coast as a low-pressure system moves in from the north over Nevada. Combined with the continued strong onshore flow, most coastal and coastal valley regions will experience some degree of cloudy skies through at least the late morning. It's possible commuters could also experience light drizzle throughout the morning drive.

As a result, daytime highs will be below average in some cases. Expect temperatures to stay between the upper 50s and low 60s along the coast, with most coastal valleys staying between the mid to upper 60s. For the interiors, daytime highs will also be trending down to the mid to upper 60s, bringing temperatures below seasonal averages. Afternoon west to northwest winds could be gusty at times, ranging from 20-30 miles per hour at their peak.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, similar conditions will persist through Wednesday before daytime highs start to trend up for the weekend ahead. By then, a ridge will move in over the state and offshore flow will gradually make a return, which means mostly clear skies and warmer daytime highs in the 70s and 80s across valley locations.