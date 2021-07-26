Overcast skies and thunderstorm potential remains in the forecast Monday

Activity moving in over Southern California could shift in over the central coast as early as 11 a.m. Monday. A thunderstorm complex that was over Las Vegas continues its westward push Monday. This means San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could receive rain and thunderstorms Monday. As a reminder, it's important to remove to a safe, indoor location if thunder is heard nearby.

Here's a look at rainfall potential across the Central Coast. Most of the activity will increase closer to late morning/early afternoon over Santa Barbara County. I would say this model shows more generous rain potential. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/RH05YoiaJ4 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) July 26, 2021

This is another model that also shows rain potential but it's a little more uniform and not as strong. Regardless of which model we're looking at, both are showing activity in the afternoon over Santa Barbara County.#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/AwIkmqzXkf — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) July 26, 2021

Later Monday night, while most of the activity will diminish over southern California, there will still be a chance of rain and thunderstorms across Santa Barbara County and an even slighter chance over San Luis Obispo County. For the most part, Tuesday looks to be clear and out of the woods for any thunderstorm threat, however, there could still be thunderstorm development over portions of southern California.

As for daytime highs across the area Monday, expect slightly cooler conditions as a result of the extensive cloud cover. Along the coast, temperatures will stay mild and range from the mid to upper 60s, while coastal valley communities will be right around the mid to upper 70s. As for the inland valley communities, this is where the difference in temperatures will be most prevalent as daytime highs dip to a below-average range, staying between the low to mid-80s.