Overcast skies and thunderstorm potential remains in the forecast Monday

Activity moving in over Southern California could shift in over the central coast as early as 11 a.m. Monday.
Posted at 5:04 AM, Jul 26, 2021
Activity moving in over Southern California could shift in over the central coast as early as 11 a.m. Monday. A thunderstorm complex that was over Las Vegas continues its westward push Monday. This means San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could receive rain and thunderstorms Monday. As a reminder, it's important to remove to a safe, indoor location if thunder is heard nearby.

Later Monday night, while most of the activity will diminish over southern California, there will still be a chance of rain and thunderstorms across Santa Barbara County and an even slighter chance over San Luis Obispo County. For the most part, Tuesday looks to be clear and out of the woods for any thunderstorm threat, however, there could still be thunderstorm development over portions of southern California.

As for daytime highs across the area Monday, expect slightly cooler conditions as a result of the extensive cloud cover. Along the coast, temperatures will stay mild and range from the mid to upper 60s, while coastal valley communities will be right around the mid to upper 70s. As for the inland valley communities, this is where the difference in temperatures will be most prevalent as daytime highs dip to a below-average range, staying between the low to mid-80s.

