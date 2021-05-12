Overcast sky conditions could linger at the coast through Wednesday afternoon

May Gray is here and it will continue to impact the central coast's coastal regions through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Marine layer continues to fill in along the coast and over coastal valleys Wednesday morning as gentle to moderate northwesterly and southerly winds continue to develop.

By the afternoon, daytime highs along the coast will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s with partial clearing. Over the coastal valleys, daytime highs will be slightly warmer and from the upper 60s to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies from late morning through the afternoon. Similar to Tuesday's conditions, peak temperatures across the interiors will stay closer to the upper 70s to mid-80s.

By Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will start to break down and onshore flow is expected to increase. During this time, the marine layer will continue to deepen and cover coastal regions.