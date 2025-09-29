Overcast start to the week, with a slight warm up on the way

Happy Monday, Central Coast! As we kick off the work week, you may have noticed some cloudy conditions. Some communities also saw a bit of sprinkles throughout the day, and we are expecting similar conditions going into tomorrow.

Cloud coverage is expected to stick around tomorrow, too, but the interiors may see some blue skies into the afternoon.

Cloud coverage

Here is a look at what temperatures you can expect in your area.

As for temperatures for the rest of the week, many places can look forward to some warmer temperatures coming our way towards the middle of this week.