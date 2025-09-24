Overnight lightning and rain continues through the Central Coast

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast! We had some rain and lightning this morning! Here's a photo that our reporter, Karson Wells captured in Avila Beach.

Here's where rain was traveling as of 7 a.m. today. It moved northward overnight, with Northern San Luis Obispo County feeling the end of it by sunrise.

Clouds were also very prominent this morning, and will stick around for the rest of the day in most areas.

With warmer temperatures and rain, conditions are humid, especially in areas like Santa Maria and Santa Ynez.

Rain will continue through the morning in northern areas.

By the afternoon, rain and thunderstorms will dissipate. Cloud cover will remain.

Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the week, with a slight warm up on Monday.

Enjoy the rain, Central Coast!