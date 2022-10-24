Overnight lows very cold Sunday, crank the heater

Good evening Central Coast! I hope you all enjoyed your weekend.

As we prepare for the work week tomorrow, just know a lot of us will be pretty darn cold tonight! There is a frost advisory in place for much of the interiors from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. The coastal valley's will also be chilly with lows in the lower 40's.

The wind advisory has also been extended through Monday morning 6AM. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are possible for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

Temperature wise most of the week will be cooler. There is a pop up ridge forming Tuesday that will keep thins a bit warmer in the interiors but majority of the forecast area will start to cool by then. A low pressure system building over the area will put a stop to the offshore flow that helped keep the clouds at bay and our temps slightly warmer.

By Wednesday the day time highs will fall to the mid to low 60's almost across the board.

