Part of the Central Coast could see a little rain over the next few days

It's not unheard of for California to see tropical leftovers or a monsoonal push of moisture during the summertime. The Central Coast looks to get in on some rain potential Wednesday and Thursday as the leftovers of former tropical storm Eugene push up from the South.

There is a big difference between having a rain chance and everybody seeing rain. For the southeastern portion of Santa Barbara County, the chances for rain actually looked fairly decent especially Thursday when the greatest amount of tropical leftovers push into the area. Rain looks to come in the form of showers and possibly some isolated thunderstorms, but severe weather is not anticipated.

So, if southeastern Santa Barbara County and parts of the Santa Ynez mountains is the bullseye for the best rain opportunities, rain potential falls off elsewhere rather rapidly.

In fact, perhaps the best way to look at the rainfall potential as a small part of the forecast with the essence really being the continued cool weather in the interior mild weather for the coastal valleys, and cool weather at the beaches with ample marine influence continuing to dominate the weather.

Temperatures for the next few days look to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the coastal valleys with the interior being in the lower to mid 80s and beaches in the 50s and 60s.