Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures to start the work week

Partly cloudy conditions and mild temperatures will start off the work week on the Central Coast.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Tomorrow night it will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures that will range from the lower to mid 40s.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny with highs around 60 degrees. Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara it will be partly cloudy in the evening with low temperatures in the 40s.