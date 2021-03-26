Partly cloudy skies Friday morning will be followed by a warm weekend with above-average temperatures

Partly cloudy conditions are developing across the central coast Friday morning. Specifically for the inland valleys, mid-to-high level fog is staying put through the morning drive, but will mix out by the afternoon.

A wind advisory has been extended along the south coast through 6 a.m. Winds could still gust close to 45 miles per hour across the mountains, foothills and coastal region of Santa Barbara County. Wind speeds at Refugio were clocking in at nearly 40 mph just after 3 a.m.

Temperatures are going to be fairly close to average Friday as peak daytime highs for most valley locations are expected to stay between the mid to upper-60s. For the coastline, expect daytime highs to stay fairly close to the mid-60s at their peak.

Good morning early birds! The weekend is *almost* here and we are warming up! An upper-level ridge combined with offshore flow is bringing the heat through Sunday. By the end of your weekend, daytime highs could be 10-15 degrees above normal. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/dtSuM53KUh — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 26, 2021

Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure will build over the west and offshore flow will develop. This will result in a weekend warm-up with temperatures in the 70s and 80s by Sunday. Expect mostly clear skies and breezy conditions through the weekend as winds will likely peak at 25 miles per hour.