Patchy clouds linger around as we prepare for a warmup next week

Coastal communities woke up to patchy low clouds and foggy conditions, which cleared out by the afternoon allowing locals to enjoy sunny skies.

Temperatures were in the upper 50s with some breezy conditions with northwest winds hitting 20 mph and gusts at 25 mph in areas such as Morro Bay.

San Luis Obispo residents felt some of those winds as well, but temperatures were higher at 67 degrees.

Highs in the interior valleys nearly hit the 70s, sunny conditions prevailed, and winds hit 10 mph in Santa Ynez and 15 mph in Paso Robles.

Thursday night will bring patchy fog in the inland areas while mostly clear conditions in the coast.

Winds will play a factor overnight as they are expected to pick up with gusts at 25 mph at the coasts and areas near the coast such as San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. Cool temperatures with lows in the mid to low 40s.

The interior valleys can see lows in the upper 30s and 40s on Thursday night.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released new numbers on Thursday. Despite the rainfall on Monday, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties remain in a severe drought seeing no change at 93.65% when compared to last week.

In areas east with an extreme drought, it got worse from 37.69% last week to 40.25% this week.

On Friday, low clouds and fog will push along the coast in the early morning and will burn off bringing sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures. Beaches are expected to warm up to the upper 60s while inland valleys can hit mid and upper 70s with clear skies.

A warming trend is slowly building up even with the weekend dropping a couple degrees cooler.

Saturday and Sunday will bring that consistent mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 70s in Paso Robles and upper 60s in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

The warmup will really pick up next Tuesday with inland areas reaching the low 80s.

Beaches will stick to cooler temperatures but much warmer than this week hitting low 70s in Morro Bay by next Tuesday.