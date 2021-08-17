Patchy coastal fog will be followed by cooler daytime highs across the inland valleys

Patchy morning clouds were developing near coastal valleys Tuesday morning between northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County. However, most of the cloud cover that developed earlier in the morning hours was mixed out due to cooler, drier air from the north.

The weather pattern is changing as a trough of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest makes a southerly push. The result will be cooler temperatures across the inland valleys and more cloud cover that could also bring some misty conditions to the region.

Daytime highs over the interiors will trend down to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with a few cities that could still reach the 90s. Over the coastal valleys, daytime highs will taper by about five degrees, bringing the range down to the low to mid-70s. As for the area beaches, expect increasing clouds with daytime highs from the low to upper 60s.

Mild to moderate onshore winds will be back in the forecast Tuesday with peak wind speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Through the remainder of the week, starting Wednesday, winds will shift out of the southeast, and peak temperatures will drop by another five to ten degrees.

The air quality will continue to be impacted by northern California wildfires. While most coastal areas will continue to have "good" air quality, inland regions will be downgraded to "moderate" air quality levels. Most levels remain "good" across Santa Barbara County with the exception of the Santa Ynez Valley, which has been downgraded to a "moderate" level.