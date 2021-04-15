Watch
Patchy morning fog will be followed by a mostly sunny afternoon

Posted at 4:20 AM, Apr 15, 2021
The marine layer is continuing to fill in over parts of the valleys Thursday morning, but it is not nearly as strong as it's been. Cloud and fog imagery was showing the foggy conditions mainly concentrated off the coast and over areas between Lompoc and Santa Maria and in and around Paso Robles. Due to the weak inversion, skies will be mostly clear through the commute and into the afternoon.

Temperatures are also going to be trending up by a few degrees. The coastal areas will continue to range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s, while coastal valleys will stay between the mid-60s and low 70s. Over the interior valleys, skies will be clear and temperatures could potentially reach the mid-70s.

In terms of wind speeds, 15-20 miles per hour northwesterly wind gusts are likely over coastal valleys and along the coastline. For the south coast, southwesterly winds will peak right around 15 mph, and the inland valleys will experience southwesterly wind gusts up to 15 mph too.

Continuing through the end of the weekend, daytime highs will continue to trend up and some parts of the central coast, specifically valley areas, could reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

