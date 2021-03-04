Patchy morning fog will be followed by gradual clearing

After a cool and cloudy day with light precipitation, temperatures will start to trend back up over the central coast as high pressure begins to build. The morning commute will include temperatures in the 30s and 40s with patchy fog. The fog will gradually clear, making for a mostly sunny day across the region.

Daytime highs over the coastal and inland valleys are expected to peak between the mid to upper 60s, however, conditions along the coast will be cooler and range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

As onshore flow develops Thursday afternoon, the marine layer is expected to make a return to the coast Thursday night. By Friday night, another upper-level trough from the north is expected to move in over the area. As the trough shifts over the region through Saturday morning, there is a possibility it could bring very light precipitation along with it. Once the trough passes, gusty westerly and northwesterly winds are expected to increase across the south coast region.